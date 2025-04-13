All Titans

Mel Kiper Jr. Offers Titans Draft Advice

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. provided his thoughts on how the Tennessee Titans can approach the NFL Draft.

Jeremy Brener

UCLA defensive lineman Oluwafemi Oladejo participates in drills during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Tennessee Titans seem primed to select Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, which means the team's questions really begin in the second round.

While many have linked the Titans to a wide receiver in the second round to give Ward a shiny new target, ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. believes that the team should look for a pass rusher instead.

"In the second round, get a pass rusher," Kiper said of the Titans via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "Whether it's (Oluwafemi) Oladejo from UCLA, whether it's a guy like (Donovan) Ezeiruaku from Boston College, who had a great year. I think there's going to be an opportunity for (Texas A&M)'s Shemar Stewart to slide down, I don't think he will, but do you gamble on the talent over the lack of production?

"So, I think there's going to be some opportunities from guys – Nick Scourton from A&M, didn't have the year expected but some think he could go early second as well. So the edge rusher, when you look at their needs on paper right now, obviously they have the quarterback at 1, edge and certainly add a wide receiver at some point early on."

The Titans don't have a third-round pick, so the team won't have any more Day 2 selections unless a trade is made.

Given how deep the wide receiver class is, there will be options for the Titans for pass-catchers on Day 3, but the top-tier pass rushers are all slated to go sometime on Day 2.

With so many Day 2 grades on pass rushers, it would be wise for the Titans to take one or trade back from No. 35 to possibly get another third-round pick to add a wideout or defensive lineman.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

