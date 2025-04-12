Titans QB Target Drawing Caleb Williams Comparisons
The Tennessee Titans could look to take Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
It would mark the third straight year a quarterback would be taken No. 1, followed by Bryce Young with the Carolina Panthers in 2023 and Caleb Williams with the Chicago Bears last season.
ESPN writer Bill Connelly believes that Ward has a lot of similar traits to that of Williams.
"An option quarterback in high school, Ward was overlooked as a recruit and landed at FCS school Incarnate Word as an unrated prospect. But thrust into Eric Morris' QB-friendly system, he immediately thrived, throwing for 6,908 yards and 71 TDs in only 19 games and winning the Jerry Rice Award (for the best freshman in FCS). When Morris took the Washington State offensive coordinator job, Ward followed, and after two years in Pullman, he landed at Miami in an attempt to improve his draft stock in 2024," Connelly writes.
"It worked. With the Hurricanes, Ward was Caleb Williams incarnate, only even more explosive than the 2024 No. 1 pick and 2022 Heisman winner."
Now, Ward could be the No. 1 pick after a stellar season at Miami, but there is reason to believe that he may not work out in the NFL.
"It might be encouraging that Ward seemed to have already balanced those instincts a bit better in 2024, but he produced only one elite season in college and looked the part for a shorter amount of time than Williams. (Again: He went to Miami because his draft stock was unimpressive.) He might have finished on a higher note, but despite Williams-like tendencies, he was genuinely elite for a shorter amount of time than Williams and therefore might not be quite as trustworthy as a top prospect," Connelly writes.
The NFL Draft is set for April 24-26 from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
