Could Titans Help Cowboys Land Deion Sanders?
The Tennessee Titans have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, giving them a lot of power this offseason.
They could either choose a top prospect with the pick or trade it and get a lot of value in return.
An unlikely team that could look to trade for the No. 1 pick is the Dallas Cowboys, who don't need a quarterback with Dak Prescott established under center. However, the Cowboys are reportedly interested in hiring Deion Sanders to be their new head coach, and the Hall-of-Famer has said in the past that he would only coach in the NFL on one condition.
“You know what? The only way I would consider it is to coach my sons,” Sanders said h/t Pro Football Talk writer Michael David Smith.
The only way to guarantee that Deion would coach his son, Shedeur, is by grabbing the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. So, it may sound crazy, but could the Titans trade the No. 1 pick to the Cowboys for Prescott to lure Deion to coming to Dallas and drafting his son?
Dallas has the No. 12 overall selection, so Tennessee would get a quarterback upgrade by taking Prescott, who has three years left on his new massive contract, and then the team can take a tackle to protect him and immediately upgrade the entire offense.
On top of that, Prescott has rapport with running back Tony Pollard, who was his teammate for four years in Dallas.
It's hard to see any of this happen, especially with Deion's confirmed interest to stay in Colorado and the Cowboys unlikeliness to trade Prescott, but if the Titans were willing to move the No. 1 pick, it could set all of that into motion.
