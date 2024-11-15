Titans Deemed Top Fit for Underrated WR
The Tennessee Titans entered the 2024 season looking pretty set at the wide receiver position. After all, they added Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd in free agency, giving them an impressive group that already included DeAndre Hopkins.
Well, things haven't exactly worked out for the Titans.
Tennessee has already traded Hopkins, and both Ridley and Boyd have been massive disappointments. Of course, the the Titans' quarterback situation hasn't helped, but still, none of their receivers have been all that impressive this year.
That's why Tennessee will certainly need to address the position during the offseason, and Bleacher Report's Ryan Fowler has already identified a potentially interesting NFL Draft fit for the club: UNLV Rebels wide out Ricky White III.
"White remains one of the more underrated pass-catchers in the country," Fowler wrote. "A third-team All-American last fall and a former standout during his days at Michigan State, White's blend of route-running and creativity after the catch have painted the picture of a highly intriguing perimeter weapon."
White has caught 58 passes for 799 yards and 10 touchdowns this season.
The 22-year-old began his collegiate career at Michigan State in 2020 before transferring to UNLV. He made his Rebels debut in 2022 and snared 51 balls for 619 yards and four scores during his first season.
Then, the following year, White broke out, hauling in 88 receptions for 1,483 yards while reaching the end zone nine times.
White is a tremendous downfield threat, and at 6-foot-1, he also has solid size for a receiver.
The Titans need more than just White to rectify their ailing aerial attack, but bringing in a talent like him would certainly go a long way in making things better.
White was projected to be a Day 3 pick last year, so we'll see how much his draft stock has improved once the 2025 NFL Draft rolls around in April.
