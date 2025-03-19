Patriots Sign Another Titans LB
The Tennessee Titans are seeing another one of their former players head up to the northeast.
According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, the New England Patriots are signing former Titans linebacker Jack Gibbens to a one-year deal.
Gibbens, 26, played in 10 games for the Titans last season before being placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury suffered in Week 11 against the Minnesota Vikings.
Gibbens was a restricted free agent this offseason, but the Titans did not extend an offer, allowing any team to sign him without any pushback from Tennessee.
The move puts Gibbens back under the guidance of his former head coach Mike Vrabel, who joined the Patriots in the same capacity this offseason.
With that connection, ESPN insider Mike Reiss believed that he would be Foxboro-bound.
"Free agent linebacker Jack Gibbens is considering making a visit to the Patriots this week, according to a league source, which would make sense considering his background with Vrabel," Reiss wrote on Mar. 16.
Gibbens now joins fellow Tennessee teammate Harold Landry III in New England, where he will look to continue building off of a great career that began with the Titans.
