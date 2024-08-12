Jets Star Requests Trade; Titans Interested?
The Tennessee Titans and the rest of the NFL have their ears perked after New York Jets pass rusher Haason Reddick publicly requested a trade by the franchise.
Reddick, who turns 30 next month, was traded by the Philadelphia Eagles to the Jets earlier in the offseason, but has yet to report to OTA's or training camp this offseason in hopes that he could negotiate for a new contract.
However, negotiations haven't progressed and it has led to Reddick sitting out. Even though the Jets have publicly released a statement saying they wouldn't trade him, New York would be silly to not at least listen to offers.
If it cost the Jets a third-round pick to acquire him, it's possible that a fourth-round pick or maybe even a fifth could get a deal like this done. The Titans can certainly afford that and would benefit from adding a pass rusher like Reddick.
Reddick has amassed double-digit sacks in each of his last four seasons (2020 with the Arizona Cardinals, 2021 with the Carolina Panthers and 2022-23 with the Eagles). Reddick's 11 sacks from last year would put him in first place with the current Titans roster.
While the Titans are solidified on the interior with veteran star Jeffery Simmons and rookie second-round pick T'Vondre Sweat, having some rushers come off the edge would be beneficial for Tennessee.
The Titans have been aggressive all offseason long with their pursuit to improve and build a better product on the football field. They have made upgrades to nearly every position except the pass rush, which is why a trade for Reddick makes sense.
While it may be concerning to trade for a player who is eyeing a big contract extension for his 30's that he may not completely warrant, the Titans get better by trading for Reddick and should at the very least call the Jets to hear a price.
