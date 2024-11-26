Titans Star Defender Takes Step Toward Return
The Tennessee Titans have had a rough all-around season. Entering Week 13 action against the Washington Commanders, they hold a 3-8 record and appear headed for a high draft pick.
That being said, the Titans were able to pull off a massive upset win last week over the AFC South rival Houston Texans.
On Monday, Tennessee received a major piece of good news. They saw one of their star defenders take a big step towards getting back on the field.
Chidobe Awuzie, who has been dealing with a groin injury and hasn't played since Week 3, has had his 21-day practice window opened. It's a sign that he's nearing making his return from the injury.
All season long, the Titans have had to deal with defensive injury issues. In the secondary alone, they have been ravaged by injuries.
In addition to Awuzie, star cornerback L'Jarius Sneed has missed a lot of time due to an injury.
Tennessee originally signed Awuzie in free agency during the offseason to a three-year, $36 million contract. He was expected to help take the Titans' secondary to the next level.
So far this season, Awuzie has played in three games, recording just four tackles and no other statistics to note. Getting him back on the field will be key to see what he can do before the offseason.
At 29 years old, Awuzie projects to be a big part of the team's defense throughout his entire three-year deal. However, he has to get healthy and stay healthy to live up to the deal that Tennessee signed him to.
Obviously, this is very good news for the Titans. They have had players step in and play well at cornerback with the absences of Awuzie and Sneed, but they need to get their star players back on the field.
