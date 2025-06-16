Titans Offensive Additions Have Question Marks
The Tennessee Titans have undergone a total makeover on the offensive side of the ball this offseason.
The main change came at quarterback as the Titans selected Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, but the team also added veterans around him to make his job easier.
These veterans could make the Titans better, but Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine isn't convinced that the acquisitions will help at the end of the day.
"The Titans made a lot of moves, but that doesn't mean they are in the clear. The issues were widespread last season and there's no guarantee the players they brought in will help," Ballentine wrote.
"Dan Moore Jr. put together a solid season in Pittsburgh, but he was still charged with giving up 12 sacks by PFF. Tyler Lockett is going to be 33 years old. Van Jefferson doesn't move the needle, and the Titans' rookie receivers might not be ready for a big role.
"If those moves don't work out, then it's going to be hard for Tennessee to be that much better than it was last season."
Out of the three players listed above, Moore should be the one guaranteed to play. He is the team's starting left tackle, and he is one of the highest-paid offensive linemen in the league.
As for Lockett and Jefferson, their impact may be felt more off of the field. Their veteran leadership could help the likes of rookies Chimere Dike, Elic Ayomanor and undrafted wideout Xavier Restrepo, but they should also compete alongside them for a chance to get snaps on Sundays.
Regardless of whether or not these veterans pan out, the Titans are doing what they can to try and change the outcome of what they had last year when they were the worst team in the league.
