Insider Offers Bold Take on Titans' QB Situation
With the Tennessee Titans' offseason OTAs and minicamps in the books, it seems the hype only continues to build surrounding first-overall pick Cam Ward and what to expect for his first season in the fold in this offense.
And in the mind of Sports Illustrated insider Albert Breer, barring any wild changes, Ward is well within position to capture the Titans' Week One quarterback job, and may be within a class of his own when looking around the league to other first-year signal callers.
"Barring something unforeseen, Cam Ward will be a Week 1 starting quarterback — and I’d set the over/under for the total number of rookies doing so at his position league-wide at 1.5," Breer wrote. "Yes, the Titans are holding a competition at the position. But the reality is it’s a competition in name only. The reps between Ward and Will Levis are two-to-one. Ward’s progress has been steady. If things keep going the way they have been, the No. 1 pick will start Sept. 7 in Denver."
"This is a reversal for Tennessee coach Brian Callahan after he handed the job to Levis last year without a competition," Breer continued. "Doing it that way in Cincinnati with Joe Burrow in 2020 worked out perfectly. After how that went with Levis, I certainly understand why Callahan would want to give Ward the chance to earn the job and for Ward’s teammates to have the opportunity to see that before getting behind him as they did Levis last year."
Since arriving to the building a little less than two months ago, Ward has been the odds-on favorite to take the reins of this offense by the time the Titans' 2025 campaign kicks off, even with a so-called "competition" taking place with Will Levis.
Now, reps have started to lean towards Ward in practice, and will likely continue to see that extended opportunity come his way as training camp gets going later next month. And for Breer, he might just be the only quarterback in this year's group of rookies to take those aspired first-week snaps.
As Ward sinks his teeth further and further into this team's starting quarterback job ahead of his rookie year, the bigger question inevitably revolves around what's to come for the future of Levis' time in Tennessee, and whether a trade could come to form in the weeks before the regular season kicks off.
