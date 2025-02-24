Ohio State Star Drawing Comparisons to Titans RB
A National Championship-winning running back is receiving comparisons to a Tennessee Titans starter ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.
The 33rd Team recently compared Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson to Titans running back Tony Pollard on X, adding to a list of other comparisons that also includes Boise State's Ashton Jeanty to former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Doug Martin.
The comparison between Henderson and Pollard certainly makes sense when factoring in their size and skill set. Both players can shine with their speed but don't lack in power. Pollard also has impressive pass-catching ability as a former receiver during his college days, a skill that Henderson has proven capable of as well.
Though the Titans didn't have much to cheer for this past season before ending with a 3-14 record, Pollard was one of the highlights in his first year in Nashville. He finished the season with a career-high 260 carries for 1,079 yards and five touchdowns along with 41 catches for 238 yards.
As for Henderson, he ended his college career at the mountaintop after helping lead Ohio State to a College Football Playoff National Championship against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. He ended Ohio State's historic four-game CFP run with 36 carries for 265 yards and four touchdowns along with eight catches for 149 yards and one more score.
Henderson finished his Buckeyes career having played in 47 games while posting 590 carries for 3,761 yards and 42 touchdowns. He also added 77 catches for 853 yards and six more touchdowns.
The Titans don't necessarily need a running back in the upcoming draft, with both Pollard and Tyjae Spears providing a nice base for the future. But regardless of where Henderson ends up, it's hard to imagine him not producing considering what he did during his college career.
