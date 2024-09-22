Packers vs. Titans Preview: No Regard for Revenge
The Tennessee Titans are getting ready to host the Green Bay Packers at Nissan Stadium in a game that the home team needs to win.
After starting off 0-2, the Titans are desperate for a win, and it could come against a familiar face.
The Packers could be looking to start Malik Willis for the second straight week after Jordan Love suffered a knee injury in the season opener back on Sept. 6. Willis was traded by the Titans to the Packers in late August, and now could find himself playing against his former team.
Many are pegging this game as a "rivalry" or "revenge" game for Willis, but the former Titans quarterback doesn't see it as such.
“I could care less, bro. I think I got paid the whole time I was there,"Willis said via The Athletic insider Matt Schneidman. "I’m more than blessed for the opportunity they’ve given me. They brought me into this league, whether those guys are there or not. That organization, they took a shot on me. Miss Amy, they (did) great job by me, for all I’m concerned.”
Simply put, Willis wants the Packers to win, and the Titans have the exact same goal. No matter who is on the other sideline, each team knows that they need to win.
A victory for the Packers would give them an early road win, which could set them very well down the line as they contend for a spot in the playoffs in the very tight NFC.
For the Titans, a win could get them that tiny bit of momentum that they need to get their season back on track.
The Titans are starving for a win, and there's plenty of cheese on the menu worth taking a bite out of.
