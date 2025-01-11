Patriots Closing in on Former Titans HC
Former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is reportedly close to coming full circle with the New England Patriots.
Per FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Patriots and Vrabel have been negoiating a deal to make him New England's next head coach.
A former Patriot that played eight seasons and won three Super Bowls with the team, Vrabel interviewed for the job on Thursday.
"Sources: The Patriots and Mike Vrabel have been negotiating a deal to make him the franchise’s next head coach, and barring something unforeseen, the expectation remains that both sides will reach an agreement," Schultz tweeted.
The Patriots fired their previous head coach in Jerod Mayo, who also was a linebacker for the team, after just one season.
Vrabel, 49, went 54-45 during five seasons with the Titans. He led Tennessee to three consecutive playoff appearances from 2019 through 2021, which was highlighted by an AFC Championship appearance in 2019. That season, the Titans were one game away from playing in the Super Bowl despite having a 9-7 record during the regular season that year. Vrabel finished his Titans career with a 2-3 postseason record.
As for the Titans, they're in the process of hiring a new general manager after the firing of Ran Carthon.
