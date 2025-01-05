Patriots Open Door to Hire Former Titans HC
The Tennessee Titans and the rest of the NFL are reacting to the news of the New England Patriots firing head coach Jerod Mayo after going 4-13 in just one season with the team.
With Mayo out in New England, NFL insider Jordan Schultz believes that former Titans coach Mike Vrabel could be a candidate to replace him.
"There has been a league-wide belief that New England would be Mike Vrabel’s first choice — and now that job is open. But the Patriots will have a search and Vrabel will interview with several teams," Schultz tweeted.
Vrabel, 49, was the head coach for the Titans from 2018-23, compiling a 54-45 record with three playoff appearances in six years.
Vrabel was a consultant for the Cleveland Browns this season, but is expected to be a top candidate for any and all job openings during this coaching cycle.
Vrabel spent eight seasons of his playing career with the Patriots from 2001-08, winning three Super Bowls with the franchise.
Now, he could have a chance to win another with New England as the Patriots begin their search for a successor for Mayo.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!