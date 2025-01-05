All Titans

Patriots Open Door to Hire Former Titans HC

A former coach of the Tennessee Titans may have a new home.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 11, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel looks on against the Miami Dolphins during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Dec 11, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel looks on against the Miami Dolphins during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tennessee Titans and the rest of the NFL are reacting to the news of the New England Patriots firing head coach Jerod Mayo after going 4-13 in just one season with the team.

With Mayo out in New England, NFL insider Jordan Schultz believes that former Titans coach Mike Vrabel could be a candidate to replace him.

"There has been a league-wide belief that New England would be Mike Vrabel’s first choice — and now that job is open. But the Patriots will have a search and Vrabel will interview with several teams," Schultz tweeted.

Vrabel, 49, was the head coach for the Titans from 2018-23, compiling a 54-45 record with three playoff appearances in six years.

Vrabel was a consultant for the Cleveland Browns this season, but is expected to be a top candidate for any and all job openings during this coaching cycle.

Vrabel spent eight seasons of his playing career with the Patriots from 2001-08, winning three Super Bowls with the franchise.

Now, he could have a chance to win another with New England as the Patriots begin their search for a successor for Mayo.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Home/News