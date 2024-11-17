Penalties Kill Titans in Frustrating Loss to Vikings
The Tennessee Titans had their chances to pull off a Week 11 upset against the Minnesota Vikings but were hurt by timely mistakes and questionable officiating in a 23-13 loss in Nashville.
Tennessee (2-8) committed 13 penalties for 91 yards, as multiple flags proved costly on both sides of the ball. A poorly-called unnecessary roughness penalty against Titans defensive back Mike Brown on 4th and goal in the first half led to a touchdown for the Vikings (8-2) and an angry reaction from head coach Brian Callahan.
Then in the third quarter, Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons sacked Sam Darnold and recovered the fumble, but a Jarvis Brownlee Jr. penalty in the secondary took away the turnover. Vikings running back Cam Akers caught a three-yard touchdown a few plays later.
On the ensuing Titans drive, a 51-yard touchdown grab from Calvin Ridley on a deep pass from Will Levis was taken off the board due to an illegal formation penalty.
Overall, the Vikings got seven first downs from penalties, the most in the NFL this season.
On the bright side of things, Levis made some nice throws, highlighted by a 98-yard touchdown pass to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine in the third quarter. He finished 17 of 31 passing for 295 yards and one touchdown. He threw an interception on a deep pass down the field in the final minutes of the game.
However, the Titans running game was unable to find a rhythm. Tony Pollard had just nine carries for 15 yards while Tyjae Spears had three rush attempts for zero yards.
For the Vikings, Darnold went 20 of 32 passing for 246 yards and two touchdowns. He found Jordan Addison for a 47-yard score in the first quarter after Tennessee had opened up the scoring with a field goal.
The Titans will look to pick up their third win of the season in Week 12 against the Houston Texans.
