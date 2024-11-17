Titans Star Injured vs. Vikings
So far today in Week 12 NFL action, things have not gone very well for the Tennessee Titans. Going up against a tough Minnesota Vikings' team is no easy task and that has shown so far.
As of this writing in the third quarter, the Titans are down by a score of 16-3 to the Vikings.
Unfortunately, Tennessee ended up suffering what could end up being a major injury. Jeffery Simmons, the team's star defensive tackle, was injured.
Simmons is the unquestioned leader of the defense. Losing him for any amount of time would be a massive blow for the Titans' defense.
Coming into this week's game, Simmons had played in eight games for Tennessee. In those appearances, he had racked up 31 total tackles to go along with three sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and two defended passes.
Those numbers show just how valuable he is to the defense.
Hopefully, this is nothing serious and he'll be able to make a return in this game. At the very least, the Titans will hope that he won't miss any time past this year.
Tennessee held a 2-7 record coming into this week's game. They appear very likely to end up landing a very high pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. While losing is never fun, it could end up being what's best for the franchise long-term.
Will Levis will be the main key to watch throughout the rest of the season. He has the rest of the year to prove that he can be a franchsie quarterback for the Titans. Should he be unable to take his game up a notch, Tennessee may need to strongly look into replacing him.
All of that being said, more updates will become available about Simmons in the near future. Ideally, it will be nothing serious and he'll either return today or next week.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!