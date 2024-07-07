Second-Year Lineman is Titans Best Building Block
The Tennessee Titans are excited to have offensive lineman Peter Skoronski take another leap in his second season in the NFL.
The No. 11 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Northwestern played left tackle in college, which saw him high on many experts' draft boards coming out. However, the Titans had a different vision for Skoronski, moving him to left guard in his rookie year.
Skoronski's 6-4, 313-pound frame projects as more of a guard in the NFL than a tackle, so the switch makes sense for the Titans. Still, Skoronski has a ton of talent, which is why he was chosen in NFL.com's "win-now" draft as a seventh-round selection.
In the exercise, each team had a chance to choose any player in the NFL with the idea that they are starting a team from scratch. Skoronski was the No. 211 overall pick, meaning he should be one of the top-seven players on a roster. For the Titans, he projects as such.
However, Skoronski had to deal with a lot of change in his first season in the league. He had to adjust to the speed of the game changing from college to the pros and learn a whole new position in the process.
Skoronski was thrown into the deep end, but he found a way to float. He committed just one penalty all season long in his rookie year, competing in 14 games for the Titans at left guard.
Now, Skoronski enters his second season with a lot more comfort and experience. He also has No. 7 overall pick JC Latham on his left-hand side at tackle and Lloyd Cushenberry III on his right as the team's center. That should also make Skoronski feel a lot more comfortable with that kind of help on each side of him.
On top of that, offensive line guru Bill Callahan has joined his son's coaching staff, and he's considered to be one of the best position coaches in the NFL. He should be able to develop Skoronski's talents and make him one of the better guards in the NFL.
