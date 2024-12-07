Preview: Titans Have Prime Opportunity Against Jaguars
The Tennessee Titans are hoping to get back in the win column in Week 14, and they will have a decent chance to do so against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have struggled beyond belief this season.
The two AFC South division rivals have just five wins combined with the Titans at 3-9 and the Jaguars at 2-10. Both teams are among the worst records in the NFL, so this matchup could have a massive ripple effect on how the top of next year's draft order shakes out.
CBS Sports writer Pete Prisco believes that the Titans will come out on top with a 27-21 victory at home.
"Mac Jones is almost certainly starting here for Trevor Lawrence after he was knocked out of last week's game with a concussion. Jones played better coming off the bench last week than when he started, but now he's back starting. Will Levis has played much better over the past month, and I think he can have success against the Jaguars secondary. The Titans win it," Prisco writes.
In order for the Titans to pull that off, they have to come out of the gates strong. That's something that the Titans failed to do last week when they trailed 28-0 in the first quarter and some change of the game. With that slow start fresh on the brain, the Titans will have an added emphasis on that in this week's game plan.
Will they be able to execute their plan? That's an entirely different question.
The Titans don't have much to play for during the rest of the season, but grabbing wins against divisional opponents can build a lot of confidence and give a team a true evaluation as to where they are, so they should try their best to not mess this chance up.
