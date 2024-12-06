Titans Get Good Injury News Before Jaguars Game
The Tennessee Titans are preparing to play the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14, and they are expected to get back one of their veterans on the defensive side of the ball.
Titans defensive back Chidobe Awuzie, who has been on injured reserve since September with a groin injury, is expected to be designated to return for the team's game against the Jaguars.
Titans coach Brian Callahan is excited about Awuzie's return.
"Chido should be good to go, he practiced all week full," Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "We anticipate activating him. … We gave him plenty of time to get healthy and to get into shape, and everything he's done so far looks like he's ready to play. I'm excited about that for him. Glad to have him back, we need him. I'm looking forward to watching him go."
Having Awuzie come back now shows his willingness and desire to play. For a Titans team that has won just three games out of 12 so far this season, Awuzie could have easily let the season play out. However, he has been itching to get back on the field and his veteran presence should help the Titans out tremendously.
Awuzie hasn't played since Sept. 22 in the team's Week 3 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. He's missed each of the last nine games, but the Titans have remained one of the league's top defenses, allowing the second-fewest yards per game behind the Philadelphia Eagles.
With Roger McCreary not expected to play this weekend due to a shoulder injury and Jarvis Brownlee Jr. limited in practice with a hip injury, getting Awuzie back will give some relief to the team's cornerback depth.
Kickoff between the Jaguars and Titans is set for 12 noon CT on Sunday.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!