Titans, Lions Make Rare NFL History
The Tennessee Titans and Detroit Lions were able to do something during their Week 8 matchup at Ford Field that hasn't been seen in the NFL in nearly 30 years.
For the first time since Week 1 of the 1995 season, the game ended in a 52-14 final score. The last time this happened came when Dan Marino and the Miami Dolphins took care of business against Boomer Esiason and the New York Jets.
The game appeared to be normal for the first quarter or so when the Lions and Titans traded two touchdowns apiece. However, the Lions then erupted, scoring three more touchdowns before halftime and tacking on another 17 points in the third quarter.
They didn't even need the fourth quarter to build a rare 38-point lead that sealed the game.
Another rare part of the game is the fact that the Titans actually out-gained the Lions during the game, and it wasn't particularly close. Despite losing by five touchdowns and a field goal, the Titans out-gained the Lions 416-225. The Lions had just 61 net passing yards, but 164 yards on the ground and big plays on defense and special teams made it to where Detroit didn't need to do as much on the offensive side of things.
While gaining that many yards is a nice accomplishment and the final score is a neat stat from a history standpoint, the Titans only really care about the fact that they put just 14 points on the board. And they are also 1-6 in the standings, good for last in the conference.
Those numbers are what define the Titans currently, and they have work to do if they want to change their image.
The Titans are back in action in Week 9 when the New England Patriots come to town.
