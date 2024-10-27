Titans on Wrong Side of History vs. Lions
The Tennessee Titans are trailing by multiple scores against the Detroit Lions in Week 8, as they have simply fallen short in all three phases of the game.
Out of the three phases, the Titans have been particularly bad on special teams, where they have allowed the Lions to complete a feat that hasn't been seen in a very long time.
The Titans have allowed multiple big returns from specialist Kalif Raymond, who played with Tennessee from 2018-20.
On four returns so far, Raymond has allotted 188 yards, which should be the best in the NFL this week. On top of that, Raymond also caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Jared Goff in the middle of the third quarter to help extend Detroit's lead.
Through three quarters, the Titans have actually out-gained the Lions. Yet, they trail by five touchdowns mainly because the special teams have been atrocious so far today.
If the Titans want to turn their season around and look competitive in games later in the season, they are going to have to clean things up in all three phases, especially special teams.
The Lions lead 52-14 late in the third quarter against the Titans.
