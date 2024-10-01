Should Titans Start Mason Rudolph?
The Tennessee Titans are going into their bye week on a high after a 31-12 win against the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football in Week 4.
The Titans won't suit up this upcoming week, but they could look to make some changes when the team returns to the field in Week 6 against the Indianapolis Colts.
During their win against the Dolphins, Mason Rudolph replaced Will Levis after the starting quarterback suffered a shoulder injury while diving for a first down. From there, Rudolph led the Titans to victory, prompting Bleacher Report to question whether or not the team should make a quarterback change.
"While Rudolph, the longtime Steelers backup who was acquired in the offseason, didn't have a stellar performance (9-of-17 for 85 yards), he played the game-manager role to perfection. The 29-year-old was calm and collected. He operated the offense with efficiency, and he took care of the football," Bleacher Report writes. "Having the steadier Rudolph under center allowed the Titans to take over the game with an aggressive defense and with some hard running from Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears. ... There's likely to be a lot of quarterback discussion in Tennessee over the next two weeks—the Titans are on bye in Week 5."
The Titans offense had its best performance against the Dolphins in terms of points, and they did it all without their starter. Sure, Levis has the higher ceiling, but Rudolph's floor is also higher.
As we've seen with many teams in the NFL, sometimes quarterbacks need to dominate the simple rather than be explosive. For the Titans, if Rudolph can do that better than Levis, it would be wise for the team to make the change now while they still have enough games left in the season to make an impact.
