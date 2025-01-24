Steelers QB Could Join Titans
The Tennessee Titans are trying to figure out their future at the quarterback position this offseason, and they may be looking for another short-term option.
Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox believes Russell Wilson could end up being a candidate for the Titans.
"The Titans will almost certainly target a quarterback with the No. 1 pick in the draft, and they'll probably seek a veteran bridge QB before then. Levis proved that he isn't a capable NFL starter at this point in his career, and Rudolph is an impending free agent," Knox writes.
However, Knox doesn't believe Wilson is a good option for the Titans.
"Wilson could be a sensible bridge in Tennessee, but he should look to avoid the Titans if at all possible," Knox writes.
"If the 36-year-old is truly hoping to play into his 40s, he needs to find some stability and a true starting opportunity in 2025. He wouldn't find that in Tennessee, where he'd be the placeholder for a heavily-hyped first overall pick. Any on-field struggles would lead to calls for the rookie.
"Wilson probably wouldn't thrive in Tennessee, either. While Pittsburgh's supporting cast in 2024 wasn't good, the Titans' was arguably worse. Calvin Ridley barely topped the 1,000-yard mark (1,017 yards), and no other player reached 500 receiving yards on the year."
Wilson enjoyed a bit of a renaissance with the Steelers last season after two dreadful years with the Denver Broncos, but a detour to the Titans might not be what's best for the future Hall-of-Fame quarterback.
The Titans may need a bridge quarterback, but that might as well be Will Levis at that point since there's some long-term upside.
There's no issue if the Titans, who went 3-14 last season, go for another quarterback, but there has to be some tact in that decision, and signing Wilson wouldn't have that.
