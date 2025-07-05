Did Titans Overpay For Free Agent OT?
The Tennessee Titans shocked the entire league this offseason by handing a four-year, $82 million contract to Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr.
The contract makes Moore one of the top-10 offensive tackles in terms of salary, but the play over the course of the first four years of his career doesn't warrant the price tag.
Bleacher Report writer Gary Davenport believes Moore is the most overpaid offensive tackle in the NFL.
"Truly elite offensive tackles rarely sniff free agency. Even quality starters are generally locked up before hitting the open market. But that doesn't stop teams desperate to improve the offensive line from overpaying guys who actually are available," Davenport wrote.
"Such was the case with Dan Moore Jr., who got $20.5 million a season and $50 million in guarantees from the Titans despite allowing a dozen sacks with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024, per Pro Football Focus."
Moore joined Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson, Houston Texans wide receiver Christian Kirk, Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet, Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Aaron Banks, Green Bay Packers edge rusher Rashan Gary, Detroit Lions defensive tackle Alim McNeill, Chicago Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell and Carolina Panthers safety Tre'von Moehrig on Davenport's list of the most overpaid player at every position.
Moore has been overpaid based on what we have seen from his time with the Steelers. However, he has still yet to play a down for the Titans.
The Titans have to play things out during the season to determine if Moore was truly overpaid.
If he plays like he did with the Steelers, it might be a bit pricy. However, the Titans are confident they can develop Moore to the point where he is making the right amount of money.
