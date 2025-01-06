Titans Coach Appreciates Effort in Disastrous Season
It was a rough season for everyone in the Tennessee Titans organization after finishing 3-14 and ending up with the No. 1 overall pick for the first time in 47 years.
It was especially difficult for first-year head coach Brian Callahan, who didn't anticipate this outcome when he was hired a year ago.
Despite the losing, Callahan appreciated the effort that his players had throughout the entire season.
"I appreciate their effort," Callahan said postgame. "They never at any point deviated from the process that they had every week. We had energy in practice. We had focus, guys prepared. So those are the things that I appreciate and those are the things that are going to help us win games in the future and that stuff matters."
Callahan's job fate will be decided in the coming days, but assuming he is here for the long haul, he believes that the work put in this season will help the team down the line.
"It's all part of the process that we have to keep building on. I just tell them that I appreciated all the things that they put into it. I know how much they put into it, not the result we wanted to finish with obviously at any stretch or the record. We got to do everything we can to not be here again," Callahan said.
The best way to get past a losing season is to attack things during the offseason. The Titans will have more of an urgency during OTA's and training camp than they had last season and they could be more direct in their attention during the draft and free agency.
There's a lot of questions surrounding the team, but for now, they will look to do everything in their power to avoid another cellar-dwelling season in 2025.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!