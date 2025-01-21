Titans LB Could Be Cap Casualty
The Tennessee Titans are going to be dealing with a lot of change during the offseason, and that will likely end many players' tenures in the Music City.
Among those players could be linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr., who signed a two-year deal last offseason with previous general manager Ran Carthon.
Now, with Mike Borgonzi leading the front office, things could change.
"Sometimes offseason cuts come down to a front office betting that they can get more production for a lower cost. As new Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi starts surveying his roster, he might look at linebacker as a spot where they can save some money. Former GM Ran Carthon signed Kenneth Murray in free agency, but they can get out of his contract to create $7.7 million in cap space," Bleacher Report writes.
"Murray was ranked 80th out of the 83 linebackers that PFF graded last season. There are generally effective linebackers who are usually available in the later waves of free agency for much cheaper than it would cost to pay Murray in the second year of his contract."
Murray was on the front lines of a linebacker room that underwent a number of injuries throughout the season. He was arguably the healthiest, playing in 14 games before hitting injured reserve in December. He played in 93 percent of snaps during the games he played in, making himself a big part of the defense.
Cutting Murray would save a lot of cap space, but the Titans would need a solution to replace all of those snaps. The Titans could make a move during the draft, but free agency will have to bring on a veteran to eat those snaps in place of Murray.
It may just make the most sense to let Murray play out his contract and go from there.
