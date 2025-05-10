Titans Schedule Gets Encouraging Sign
The Tennessee Titans will soon know how their 2025 schedule will look, but they already are aware of who they will be playing.
The Titans are anticipated to have the fourth-easiest schedule in the league this season behind the New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers.
Here's a look at Tennessee's home opponents:
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Los Angeles Rams
- Seattle Seahawks
- New England Patriots
- New Orleans Saints
The Titans have three divisional games against their AFC South rivals: the Texans, Colts and Jaguars.
Then, the team will play the AFC West, where the Chiefs and Chargers will take their turn in coming to Nashville this season.
The NFC West is also on the docket, and it's the Rams' turn to come to Tennessee considering the fact that their last visit was in 2017. Seattle came in 2023, but that was to satisfy the 17th game as opposed to their trip once every four years with the division rotation schedule.
The Patriots and Saints round out the home schedule, and both teams finished under .500 last season.
Here's a look at the team's road opponents:
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Denver Broncos
- Las Vegas Raiders
- San Francisco 49ers
- Arizona Cardinals
- Cleveland Browns
Per tradition, the Texans, Colts and Jaguars will host the Titans again in 2025.
The Titans will also find themselves going to the west coast frequently this season to face the Broncos, Raiders, Niners and Cardinals. That should give the Titans some late starts throughout the season.
The final road game comes against the Browns after they finished in last place in the AFC North last season. They fill out the final game for the Titans on the schedule.
