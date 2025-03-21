Titans Ace Major OL Signing
The Tennessee Titans are taking a bit of a risk by signing veteran Kevin Zeitler to a one-year, $9 million contract.
Zeitler is getting up there in age, but ESPN analyst Seth Walder believes that he is one of the best signings of the offseason so far.
"There's no question that Zeitler is old; he just turned 35. But he also is the best pass protector in this free agent guard class. And offensive linemen age much better than players at most other positions," Walder writes.
"Zeitler ranked sixth in pass block win rate (94%) last season after ranking 12th the season before in Baltimore and 11th the season before that. That's reliability! His run block win rate (72%) was a little above average."
"I understand that teams want to find solutions for years to come early in free agency, which is why younger players such as Aaron Banks and Will Fries got big money. But if I had to bet on whether one of Banks, Fries or Zeitler will be an above-average pass protector in 2025, I'm choosing Zeitler without hesitation! To get him signed for less than half the annual value of Banks (and without any guaranteed cost beyond this year) is so much better of a deal.:
"I like what Tennessee is doing for its offensive line, especially if it drafts Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 pick in April. The Titans are prioritizing getting his protection right and doing a very good job of it."
Zeitler comes to the Titans when they are desperate. The team boasted one of the worst offensive lines, and that led it to a massive collapse this past season.
The Titans bottoming out and claiming the No. 1 overall pick is a position they never want to be in again, and in order to reverse their fortunes, they are going to need players like Zeitler to whip the team into shape.
Zeitler's experience in winning cultures like the Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions should do a lot for a team that hasn't had many victories to celebrate over the past three years.
Zeitler won't be a part of the team's long-term solution, but he may be a stepping stone to help the Titans get there someday.
