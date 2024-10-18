Titans Rule Out Three Players vs. Bills
The Tennessee Titans are about to make the trip to western New York to take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 7. However, some players are going to stay home after dealing with injuries from the past few weeks.
According to team reporter Jim Wyatt, the Titans will be without running back Tyjae Spears (hamstring), wide receiver Treylon Burks (knee) and defensive lineman Keondre Coburn (knee) for the team's game against the Bills.
It's not much of a surprise to see any of these players already ruled out considering their lack of activity during practice this week.
Coburn's injury derives from Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins, and he has yet to fully heal despite having a Week 5 bye and not playing in the last game against the Indianapolis Colts. He will now miss his second straight game, but considering he has not been placed on injured reserve yet, there is hope that he will return within the next week or two.
Spears suffered his hamstring injury during the team's game against the Colts. At the beginning of the week, coach Brian Callahan deemed him "week-to-week," which already was a hint that he may not be available against the Bills. The Titans will give him another week to heal, which could allow him to come back for Week 8 when they visit the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
The unlikeliest person on this list is Burks, who played against the Colts last week and even practiced on Wednesday. However, he suffered a knee injury which has held him out ever since. The Titans are prepared to not have Burks for a few weeks, which will mean more reps are in store for DeAndre Hopkins, Calvin Ridley, Tyler Boyd and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, who scored a touchdown in Week 6.
