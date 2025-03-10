Titans Sign Former Broncos LB
The Tennessee Titans are making an addition to the defensive side of the ball.
According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the Titans are agreeing to terms with former Denver Broncos linebacker Cody Barton. Terms of the deal have yet to be disclosed.
Barton, 28, was a third-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Utah and he began his career with the Seattle Seahawks. Since leaving the Seahawks in 2022, Barton has become a bit of a journeyman in the NFL.
He signed with the Washington Commanders for the 2023 season before joining the Broncos last year. Barton was solid for the Broncos last season, recording 106 tackles, 1.5 sacks, two interceptions and his first career touchdown.
Barton helped the Denver defense reach the playoffs for the first time in nine years last season, and now the Titans hope he can do the same for them.
With Jack Gibbens and Chance Campbell facing free agency, linebacker was a need for the Titans, and they fill it here with Barton.
Barton joins a linebacker room with Kenneth Murray Jr., Otis Reese Jr., Cedric Gray, Curtis Bolton, Kyron Johnson and James Williams.
