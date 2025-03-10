All Titans

Titans Sign Former Broncos LB

The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms with a former Denver Broncos linebacker to boost their defense.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 19, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) is brought down by Denver Broncos linebacker Cody Barton (55) after an 18-yard run in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Dec 19, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) is brought down by Denver Broncos linebacker Cody Barton (55) after an 18-yard run in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tennessee Titans are making an addition to the defensive side of the ball.

According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the Titans are agreeing to terms with former Denver Broncos linebacker Cody Barton. Terms of the deal have yet to be disclosed.

Barton, 28, was a third-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Utah and he began his career with the Seattle Seahawks. Since leaving the Seahawks in 2022, Barton has become a bit of a journeyman in the NFL.

He signed with the Washington Commanders for the 2023 season before joining the Broncos last year. Barton was solid for the Broncos last season, recording 106 tackles, 1.5 sacks, two interceptions and his first career touchdown.

Barton helped the Denver defense reach the playoffs for the first time in nine years last season, and now the Titans hope he can do the same for them.

With Jack Gibbens and Chance Campbell facing free agency, linebacker was a need for the Titans, and they fill it here with Barton.

Barton joins a linebacker room with Kenneth Murray Jr., Otis Reese Jr., Cedric Gray, Curtis Bolton, Kyron Johnson and James Williams.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News