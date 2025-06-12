Titans Veteran Sees Progress, Change in Energy
The Tennessee Titans need to make a few changes after finishing 3-14 last season and landing with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.
A lot of those changes include a shift in mindset and dynamics in order to get the team back to being a contender.
Part of that evolution was signing veteran offensive lineman Kevin Zeitler, who has noticed a lot of positive change already in the three short months since his arrival.
"Just getting here the last couple of weeks, the competitiveness is obvious," Zeitler said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "There's a real drive in the building right now to get things going, and I'm excited to be a part of it."
"The things I've seen over the years, the things are happening here already. Watching the guys out at practice, what they're doing, that edge, that grit, that attention to detail, it is getting instilled and pushed right now. People are ready to get things going."
A big part of the team's offseason program before minicamp was instilling a competitive edge within the team. Events like tug-of-war and even rock, paper, scissors forced the team to compete, and that mindset is coming out now as the team participates in its mandatory minicamp.
Winning in the NFL can often be traced down to effort since teams are all wickedly talented, so the Titans hope that coming in with a more competitive attitude could help them gain a few more ticks in the win column this season.
The Titans may not have the chemistry and the built-in culture to be a contender this season, but instilling these values in the team now will help them get better quicker down the line.
