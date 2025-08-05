Titans DB Faces Major Contract Dilemma
Tennessee Titans defensive back Amani Hooker is entering the final season of his contract.
Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton listed Hooker as Tennessee's most important contract decision in the upcoming year.
"The Titans have a new general manager, Mike Borgonzi, who may want to see some of the upcoming season play out before he opens the checkbook for a roster he inherited in January," Moton wrote.
"Nonetheless, defensive play-caller Dennard Wilson saw Hooker make plays all over the field for a unit that gave up the second-fewest yards last season. The versatile safety logged career highs in interceptions (five), pass breakups (nine) and tackles for loss (four), while allowing a 63.9 passer rating in coverage. Entering the final year of his second contract, he's due for another extension."
Hooker, 27, has emerged into one of the key players for the Titans defense. In 2024, Hooker recorded 71 tackles and a career-high five interceptions.
While Hooker has been strong for the Titans, there's reason to believe his seventh year in Tennessee could be his last. The Titans drafted Kevin Winston Jr. out of Penn State in the third round of the NFL Draft and he's expected to be Hooker's successor at the safety position.
Winston is coming off of an injury, so the Titans don't want to rush him towards 100 percent effort right away. This makes Hooker an important part of the secondary as a placeholder for Winston.
If the Titans truly see Winston as the future, they can use this season to find out what they truly think. If they have doubts, they can sign Hooker to a new deal.
However, if Winston shows signs of progress early on and is ahead of schedule on his injury recovery, Hooker could be a trade candidate in November as an expiring contract.
