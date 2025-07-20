Titans DB Named Franchise Tag Candidate
Tennessee Titans defensive back Amani Hooker is entering the final year of his career.
The seventh-year pro has played for the Titans ever since coming into the league as a fourth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.
Pro Football Network writer Brandon Austin thinks Hooker could get the team's franchise tag at the beginning of next offseason.
"Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker has shown plenty of growth since entering the NFL in 2022. The 27-year-old started 14 games in 2024, recording 71 total tackles, four tackles for loss, five interceptions (tied for 4th among NFL safeties), nine pass breakups, and two forced fumbles," Austin wrote.
"Hooker allowed just 22 receptions on 39 targets and played more than 800 defensive snaps for the second straight season. His ability to generate turnovers and limit big plays was a rare bright spot for a Tennessee defense that struggled throughout the season."
"Spotrac projects Hooker’s market value to be $17.1 million per year. With the projected franchise tag for safeties in 2026 expected to fall in the $20–21 million range, the Titans could reward him while trying to work out a long-term deal."
The franchise tag isn't something the Titans have used historically. The team has only used it four times since the team moved to Tennessee. Albert Haynesworth was the recipient of the contract change in 2008, while tight end Bo Scaife received the tag a year later.
In 2012, defensive back Michael Griffin was placed on the franchise tag. The last time the team used the franchise tag was back in 2020 when running back Derrick Henry unsurprisingly received it.
With rookie Kevin Winston Jr. likely taking over for Hooker someday, it's hard to imagine him getting the franchise tag. However, if Hooker has a great year in 2025, the Titans may have no choice but to use it.
