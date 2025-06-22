Titans DB Needs New Contract
The Tennessee Titans have just one year left with veteran defensive back Amani Hooker's contract.
Hooker, 27, was a fourth-round pick out of Iowa by the Titans in the 2019 NFL Draft, and he has been with the team ever since he was taken.
Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton named Hooker as the most important player in need of a contract extension.
"Hooker was the most productive player in the Titans secondary last season," Moton wrote.
"He tied cornerback Jarvis Brownlee for a team-leading nine pass breakups and led the club in interceptions with five. Hooker reached career highs with both of those coverage numbers. He signed an extension in 2022. The versatile safety should be in line for another pay raise following his best year."
It remains to be seen if the Titans will engage on a new deal with Hooker. The seventh-year pro is the longest-tenured member on the roster next to fellow 2019 draft classmate Jeffery Simmons, but he isn't as integral to the Titans defense.
The Titans selected Kevin Winston Jr., another safety, in the third round of the draft this spring. The Titans should plan on having him take over for Hooker once his contract expires, but this year will be a trial run for Winston to see if he is capable of taking over.
Winston suffered an injury last season that he is still recovering from, so Hooker should be the primary starter in the secondary in 2025. Eventually, Winston will come on board, but if he shows signs of struggling in his rookie season, the Titans may decide to bring Hooker back for another year depending on the Penn State defensive back's progress.
Hooker and the Titans will report to training camp on July 22.
