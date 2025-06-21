Titans Roster Could Have One Major Flaw
The Tennessee Titans have been a team that's made many changes across this offseason, especially on the offensive side of the ball, and perhaps have made the moves necessary to get back to being a somewhat competitive team following their three-win campaign from 2024, and show major signs of life for what's to come.
However, even after a relatively productive offseason for the Titans, there still are bound to be some major growing pains for this team to embark on during the season, and could even be factors that derail Tennessee's hopes of a strong rise in the standings with it.
Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon recently broke down why the right move could be to sell the Titans heading into the 2025 season, largely due to the sheer massive jump this team needs to make following such a brutal three-win output the year prior.
"This is still a team that hasn’t won a home game in regulation since 2023," Gagnon wrote. "They do have plenty of experience, but those vets (Dan Moore Jr., Kevin Zeitler, Tyler Lockett) may just be doing more harm than good to this rebuild. The Titans aren’t a factor right now."
The Titans brought in a variety of intriguing pieces worth noting this offseason which could be the parts necessary to build this roster back up from the depths of 2024. Between veteran acquisitions on the offensive line and receiver, and the rookie selections headlined by Ward and those to come after them, there's a much better sense of hope in Tennessee when stacked up to one year ago.
Yet, for the Titans to push towards a competitive mark, or even a postseason bid, they'll have to prove that this newly-formed unit is capable of meshing together efficiently and effectively, and in turn, be able to pull Tennessee back atop the AFC South standings as a result.
With a rookie quarterback like Ward leading the charge, a strong offensive mind in Brian Callahan, and a decent supporting cast around, the tools could be in place to make that leap happen, but it remains to be seen if this group has what it takes to take action on such a leap so soon.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!