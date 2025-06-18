Titans Veteran DB Thriving in Offseason
The Tennessee Titans cut their longest-tenured member on the roster in Harold Landry III earlier this offseason, so two new players took over that title.
Jeffery Simmons, the team's 2019 first-round pick, is the more visible of the two co-holders of the title of longest-tenured Titans player, but Amani Hooker, who was taken in the fourth round of the same draft, is also part of that pair.
Hooker has impressed team reporter Jim Wyatt so far during the offseason.
"At this point of his career, Hooker knows how to get himself ready for an NFL season. It's hard to believe this is year seven for Hooker, but it is, and he's looked very comfortable and ready during the offseason," Wyatt wrote.
Hooker, 27, is coming off arguably his best season with the Titans. Though he missed three games due to injury, he still had a strong impact for the team. He had five interceptions, which beat his previous career-high of four, which he had back in 2020, his second season with the team.
Hooker only had one interception in 2021, 2022 and 2023, so seeing him get back to his ballhawk nature in turning the ball over in 2024 was a welcomed sight for the Titans. It was one of the few bright spots for the team last season.
His tackle numbers were down with just 71 total compared to 85 in 2023, but that marked his second-best campaign yet.
Hooker is entering the final season of his contract, so he is going to need to muster similar results in 2025 if he wants to get paid during the offseason.
The Titans might have a tough time signing him with Kevin Winston Jr. coming in as a third-round pick, but if he plays well enough, Tennessee might just have to re-consider its options.
