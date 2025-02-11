Titans Among Favorites for Aaron Rodgers
The Tennessee Titans are faced with a tough quarterback decision this offseason but there's doubt that one potential blockbuster move stands out among the rest, and it doesn't involve using the No. 1 overall pick.
The Titans have constantly been involved in buzz surrounding the uncertain future of legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is set to part ways with the New York Jets following two disappointing seasons with the team.
And according to DraftKings, the Titans (+700) are among the early favorites to be Rodgers' next team. Tennessee joins the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-1 odds), the Las Vegas Raiders (3-1), the San Francisco 49ers (+350) and the Minnesota. Vikings (+400).
Former Titans running back LenDale White recently told team reporter Jim Wyatt that he thinks Tennessee should sign Rodgers and draft Colorado cornerback Travis Hunter with the No. 1 pick.
"I think we get A-Rod to come and take the place for right now," White told Wyatt. "Then we draft at No.1, Travis Hunter. We have running backs already, so we get A-Rod and then we can work on our defense."
The Titans have also been connected to Steelers quarterback Justin Fields and Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold. But if Rodgers willing to come to Nashville in free agency for the right price, his veteran presence could prove invaluable to a Titans team that could potentially still go through a few rebuilding years before truly finding a franchise quarterback. Rodgers could offer a nice bridge in between the two stages.
According to Zach Rosenblatt of The Athletic, New York can cut Rodgers this offseason but risk losing $25.5 million in cap space. If the Jets can't find a trade for him, they might be left with no choice but to just take the blow.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800 GAMBLER.
