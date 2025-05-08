Titans Among Worst NFL Defenses
The Tennessee Titans are coming off of a 3-14 season, so they have a number of ways in which they can improve.
The Titans defense will need to step up in particular, and with new pieces across the board, it could be a challenge.
Bleacher Report writer Gary Davenport ranked all 32 defenses in the league, and the Titans clocked in at No. 30.
"In some regards, the Titans weren't bad defensively last season—they ranked second in both total defense and pass defense. No team in the AFC allowed fewer yards in those categories," Davenport wrote.
"However, the Titans struggled against the run, giving up over 133 yards per game on the ground. No team in the AFC surrendered more points per game than the 27.1 they allowed.
"There's little reason to believe things will be markedly better in 2025."
"The team signed a new defensive signal-caller in Cody Barton, and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed is a quality player who played a major role in the pass defense faring well last season."
"But outside defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, it's hard to see where Tennessee is going to generate pressure on opposing quarterbacks. As things stand, starting edge-rushers Dre'Mont Jones and Arden Key combined for just 10.5 sacks last year."
"If you can't get after the quarterback, sooner or later the back end will break down."
The only teams that had worse defenses than the Titans were the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers.
In order for the Titans to get better, players like Jones and Sneed will have to play better than they did in 2024, while Simmons, Sweat and Barton will have to continue playing at a high level. If that happens, the Titans could be working their way up this list.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!