Titans Battled 'Tale of Two Halves' vs. Bills
The Tennessee Titans looked poised to pull off an upset against the Buffalo Bills in the first half of their Week 7 game. However, the second half saw a collapse that led to a 34-10 defeat.
After leading 10-0 to start the game, the Titans surrendered 34 unanswered points to lose to the Bills.
"A tale of two halves," Titans coach Brian Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt postgame. "Seems like the tale of our season so far. Find a way to play really well early, and we did not play really well in the second half at all, in any phase. We have to find a way to get that fixed. We went backwards on offense, we had penalties. We had a million issues, quarterback hits, all those things. Not good enough."
The Bills had five scores on as many drives in the second half: three touchdowns and two field goals. Playing like that makes it very hard to win in the NFL.
The Titans looked strong in the beginning but they proved to be one-dimensional on the game. Once the Bills figured out places where they could exploit, the Titans had no response whatsoever. On the flip side, the Titans couldn't find a way to differentiate against the Bills when they switched up their defensive game plan.
The coaching staff should be partially to blame, failing to make the necessary adjustments during the game. They have been given a hard task with a depleted roster on both sides of the ball, but when looking back at the game, they should ask themselves if there is anything they can do to help the Titans dig out of the 1-5 hole that they have buried themselves under to start the season.
