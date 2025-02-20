Titans Are Better Than One NFL Team
The Tennessee Titans are coming off of a season where they won just three games and landed the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft for the first time since 1978.
It was certainly a disastrous season for the Titans, but they may not have the worst outlook in the NFL.
Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr built his end-of-season power rankings, where the Titans landed at No. 31.
"I spared the Titans the last pick because I think hitting on the No. 1 pick in the draft and hopping into bed with a veteran quarterback this offseason actually makes this team feel not so terrible to me," Orr writes.
"Not as terrible as the Cleveland Browns, anyway. Mike Borgonzi came from the ultimate veteran bridge QB scenario in Kansas City and could be eager to replicate that pattern in Tennessee."
Instead, the Browns, who hold the No. 2 overall pick, were deemed the worst team in the league.
"It’s annoying to me that the Browns could have infuriated Myles Garrett so much while still being in position to possibly grab Abdul Carter with the No. 2 overall pick," Orr writes.
"Alas, they were kind of depending on it given the team’s operating standards toward the end of last season, no? Anyway, no capable quarterback currently on the roster and the rest of the core that spurned the aggressiveness to acquire Deshaun Watson in the first place aging out?"
The Titans may not be at the very bottom, but they have a lot of work to do if they want to climb out of the gutter of the league. That starts with addressing needs in free agency and building value off of the No. 1 overall pick, whether it comes in the package of a player or a huge draft haul.
