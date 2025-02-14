NFL Execs Predict Titans to Trade No. 1 Pick
The Tennessee Titans have several directions to look for their looming decision of how to approach their number one pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
In a draft that looks more unpredictable and undecided than most, it's a situation that puts the Titans in an intriguing spot. A top-rated quarterback could be in play, an elite edge rusher like Abdul Carter would be up for grabs, and even a unique wide receiver-cornerback hybrid like Travis Hunter could shake things up as an unprecedented first-overall pick.
Yet, in the eyes of many members across NFL personnel, the Titans could be better off trading the number one pick, moving down the board for additional assets instead.
According to an anonymous league poll by ESPN across NFL executives, coaches, and scouts centering on the Titans' number one pick, a majority think Tennessee will trade the pick instead of remaining at one –– the tally ending with five votes for trade, three for keep.
"The overall feeling is the Titans will trade the top pick of the draft," ESPN insider Turron Davenport said. "The execs, coaches and scouts who voted that way believe the Titans lack true game-altering players and say none of the quarterbacks in this draft class can elevate the current supporting cast. So moving back with a QB-needy team for more picks could be the way to go for Tennessee."
Among the voters in the mix, there were plenty opposed to the idea of the Titans sticking and picking, largely due to the surrounding roster and the need for more assets in a trade-down scenario as more likely.
"They can't put these rookies behind that offensive line and expect them to succeed," an anonymous NFC scout said. "The Titans' protection was so bad their quarterbacks had no chance. They have to build the roster up before they add a quarterback."
"The Titans' roster has a lot of holes," said an AFC executive. "They need more than just a quarterback. I mean, who would Shedeur [Sanders] or Cam [Ward] throw to if they take them? They need help!"
Yet, others had some intriguing ideas for keeping the pick as well. One AFC coach predicted the Titans sticking at one and landing on Cam Ward as their future franchise signal caller.
"You don't want to find yourself making the first pick often," they said. "You have to make it count and get your quarterback. I think that's what the Titans will do. Keep the top pick and draft Cam Ward."
While it's early in the process, the feelings around the league could be an early tell of how the Titans approach this pick in the near future.
Of course, if the Titans fall in love with a quarterback at one to be the next leader of their franchise, that's an option that could rise above the list of possibilities. But, if another team is high on that top signal caller and willing to offer the farm for Tennessee to move up and take them, that seems to be the more feasible choice.
Time will tell how the hectic draft season could play out, but expect everything to be on the table for the Titans and their new front office regime.
