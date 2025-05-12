Titans Sign Undrafted Rookie WR
The Tennessee Titans are adding another undrafted wide receiver to the fold following the end of rookie minicamp.
According to NFL agent Brett Tessler, the Titans have signed former UConn receiver TJ Sheffield following a tryout at minicamp. A Thompsons Station, TN. native, he was one of 12 tryout players.
"Happy to announce that the Tennessee Titans have just signed my client TJ Sheffield (WR, UConn) to their roster after he participated in their rookie minicamp," Tessler wrote on X.
Sheffield played five seasons at Purdue before transferring to UConn for the 2024 campaign. He ended up having a career year with the Huskies, finishing the season with career-high marks in catches (54) and receiving yards (505) while catching three touchdowns. This was highlighted by a 141-yard performance against Temple in October.
If he impresses in training camp and the preseason, Sheffield will give himself a solid chance at making the 53-man roster and potentially being a depth piece for rookie quarterback and No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward to work with.
Ward has already been speaking highly of his new receivers, including Stanford's Elic Ayomanor and Florida's Chimere Dike, who were both fourth-round picks by the Titans in the draft.
"It's been real good, especially E, he's a supposed route runner," Ward said. "Chim from Florida, he's an explosive route runner as well. I think Coach Callahan added speed as well, even though we already had it. And I just think me adjusting to those guys, what they've been showing me already, what I got to continue to show them, it's been good."
Time will tell how things work out for Sheffield but it's clear he's moving in the right direction toward making his NFL dreams come true.
