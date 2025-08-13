Titans QB Suffers Injury in Practice
The Tennessee Titans are seeing more change in their quarterback room, according to ESPN insider Turron Davenport.
"Titans backup QB Brandon Allen had to leave practice for a laceration that required stitched. Trevor Siemian came in and looked like he had been in camp since the start, especially w/ James Proche and Josh Whyle. Allen returned after practice and ran sprints with the team," Davenport tweeted.
Allen's injury comes one day after the team cut Tim Boyle after a putrid performance in the team's preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Boyle completed 4 of 13 passes for 24 yards and two interceptions during the evening, one of which was returned for a pick-six. Allen didn't fare much better, completing 6 of 12 passes for 62 yards and an interception.
Allen now has a different competitor going against him for the No. 2 job in NFL journeyman Trevor Siemian.
Siemian, 33, was chosen in the seventh round of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Northwestern with the Denver Broncos and he became the starter for the team after Peyton Manning retired following their Super Bowl season a decade ago.
Siemian has been around the block, playing for the Broncos, Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets, Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints and most recently, the Titans, where he was on the practice squad for the 2024 season.
Siemian's knowledge of the Titans' system should make him a worthy candidate of stealing the backup quarterback job from Allen, who is currently the QB2 on the depth chart. However, that could change very quickly.
It remains to be seen how long Allen will be out with this injury. It's possible that Allen could be back on the field on Wednesday depending on the severity of the laceration.
Should Allen sit out, that will open up more reps and opportunities for No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward and Siemian, who seems like a strong option to be the backup quarterback at this point in training camp.
Allen, Siemian and the Titans are facing off against the Atlanta Falcons on Friday at 6 p.m. CT.
