Titans Give Pro Bowl LB Permission to Seek Trade
The Tennessee Titans' rebuild doesn't appear to be for everyone as the 2025 NFL Draft continues to draw closer.
Per reports from ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Titans are granting Pro Bowl linebacker Harold Landry III permission to seek a trade, which potentially puts an end to his seven-year career in Nashville. Schefter points out that Landry III joins some other big stars that are on the trade block including Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp and San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel.
The Titans originally selected Landry III in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft of Boston College. Headed into the 2025 season, he has made 98 career regular-season appearances (79 starts) while posting 397 total tackles (251 solo), 50.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 12 pass breakups and two interceptions.
He made his first-career Pro Bowl in 2021 after finishing with a career-high 12 sacks. Unfortunately, he tore his ACL in practice the following offseason just a few months after signing a five-year, $87.5 million contract extension.
Landry III talked about his approach to the game when speaking to the media at the beginning of the 2024 season in September.
"I always say: Every time I step on the field, I am trying to prove I am that I am that versatile, consistent and productive player," Landry said in September, per the team website. "Every time I step on the field, I am trying to check all three of those boxes."
The Titans could potentially look to move Landry III in a deal before or during the 2025 NFL Draft. Time will tell how things shake out when the draft begins on Thursday, April 24 in Green Bay.
