Titans Star Doesn't Want Trade
Over the past couple of weeks, trade rumors have started circling the Tennessee Titans and star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. After two big wide receiver trades happened on Tuesday, those rumors have grown even louder.
Davante Adams and Amari Cooper were both moved to new teams. That led to aggressive speculation that Hopkins could be joining them and being moved as well in the near future.
While there is a chance that the Titans will end up moving Hopkins, they certainly aren't rushing to do so. A new report has dished out more details about Hopkins and his future in Tennessee.
ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler has now reported that Hopkins is happy with the Titans and that the team is not actively trying to move him before the trade deadline.
"The Chiefs liked DeAndre Hopkins in 2023 free agency, but Tennessee isn't eager to deal him as of now, and he likes playing in Tennessee. I don't get the sense he's angling to get out of there," Fowler said.
At this point in the season, Tennessee holds a 1-4 record. They don't look even close to being a contender, but their season is not over yet. If they are able to string a few wins together, they'll be right back in the AFC mix.
Keeping Hopkins, at least for the next couple of weeks, makes a lot of sense.
Also, the Titans have seen second-year starting quarterback Will Levis struggle this season. Making sure that he has the best opportunity to turn things around and regain his confidence will be key for Tennessee moving forward.
Trading Hopkins would certainly not help Levis' attempts to do that. Some have even started calling for Levis to be replaced. The team has to do their best to help him turn things around and quiet down all of the outside criticism.
So far this season in five games, Hopkins has caught 14 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown. He hasn't put up huge numbers, but he's been solid.
There is no question that teams will continue calling the Titans about a trade for Hopkins. However, at least for now, they're not pursuing moving him. Of course, that could change very quickly.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the next couple of weeks have in store for Tennessee. If they were two lose two more games in a row, the Titans would have to consider trading players much more seriously.
On the other hand, if they can pick up a couple of wins, they would be much more likely to keep impact players like Hopkins, even if they would risk losing them for nothing in the future.
