Titans Linked to Major Defensive Help in NFL Draft
Looking ahead at the upcoming NFL offseason, the Tennessee Titans could be a very active team. They have quite a few needs that have become clear throughout the 2024 season thus far and will have good draft picks and some money to spend in order to fix them.
Those needs come on both sides of the football.
Obviously, the Titans will have to make a decision about their future at quarterback. Is Will Levis the guy or do they consider looking to bring in another option?
After that, they could use offensive line, tight end, and even wide receiver help.
Defensively, Tennessee could consider adding more secondary talent. They brought in both L'Jarius Sneed and Chidobe Awuzie last offseason, but neither player has been able to stay healthy.
Could they consider targeting one of the top defensive back talents in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Bleacher Report seems to think that they should consider the option.
They have named Michigan cornerback Will Johnson as a player they should monitor in the draft.
"The Titans obviously have a lot of things to figure out on offense. Will Levis's future with the team should still be up in the air, and the offensive line is still under construction. However, the quickest path to relevancy for the Titans might lie in their defense, which is already ranked eighth in EPA allowed per play. If the Titans really want to lean into that identity and address one of a few weaknesses on that side of the ball, then utilizing a top pick on Will Johnson out of Michigan would make some sense."
Johnson has had a big career for the Wolverines over the last three years. He has racked up 68 total tackles to go along with nine interceptions, three defensive touchdowns, and 10 defended passes.
Bringing in Johnson and having a healthy Sneed could give them one of the best cornerbacks duos in the NFL. It's certainly an option worth looking into.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the Titans choose to do this offseason. They are not very close to being a contender from what they have shown this season.
Adding a piece like Johnson could help take the defense to the next level and help them become a more serious team in the AFC.
