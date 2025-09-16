Titans Showing Flashes Despite Losses
The Tennessee Titans are still looking for their first win of the season, but the team is on the right track.
The Titans had a lead at halftime against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2, but they ultimately came away with a loss. Cam Ward throwing his first NFL touchdown was an encouraging sign, but the rest of the roster is still improving as a whole.
"Cam's (Ward) a dog, man, he's going to get better and better each game and so is the team. Just give us a chance, we're going to get there, we'll get there. We flashed, like I said, we flashed, but we obviously didn't come out with what we wanted. But we got to keep hitting practice field and getting better," wide receiver Calvin Ridley said.
The Titans are led by their rookie leader in Ward and it is never easy being a first-year signal caller in the NFL. The Titans are being patient with the No. 1 overall pick, who got better in his second game compared to his first, according to head coach Brian Callahan.
"I think Cam got better again this week. I thought he did a lot of really good things over the course of the game. There's still things we're working on, still things he's got to get better at. But his improvement, his trajectory, has been really positive. And I think he's going to come away again and learn a lot be ready to go play another game next week," Callahan said.
With the AFC South leader Indianapolis Colts on deck in Week 3, the Titans need to continue fixing what is wrong and try repeating what is right. The Colts won't make it easy on the Titans in Nashville, so Tennessee has to bring its A-game.
Improvements may not result in a win, but wins and losses shouldn't be the only measurement of success for the Titans, especially at this point in the season. If the young roster can continue to look good, the Titans can hold their hat on that moving forward.
