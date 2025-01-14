Fired GM Defends Titans HC Brian Callahan
The Tennessee Titans have split up the duo of head coach Brian Callahan and general manager Ran Carthon by firing the latter earlier this month after two seasons with the team.
Carthon was integral in the process that brought Callahan to Tennessee at the end of last season, and even though the Titans struggled in 2024 with a 3-14 record, Carthon still has faith in Callahan to turn things around.
"I really, truly believe in Cally and what he can do as the coach," Carthon said in a radio interview on 104.5 The Zone h/t Tennesseean writer Nick Suss. "I think he’ll be much better next year. We had a great relationship. Cally is a guy’s guy. He’s a football coach. I think people take his outward demeanor, but trust me, you don’t want to get on his other side."
The Titans fired Mike Vrabel a year ago and opted to go with Callahan, a long-time offensive coordinator with the Cincinnati Bengals that was getting his first chance to be a head coach.
It was a controversial decision at the time, and one that very much defined Carthon's career with the Titans. While the Titans clearly weren't pleased with Carthon's efforts that led to his dismissal, it appears he has no regrets when it comes to the decision to hire Callahan.
Callahan will likely be the next person on the hot seat with Carthon gone. The Titans will choose a replacement for Carthon in the general manager seat, and that person will get to form their own opinions as to whether or not Callahan is the best head coach candidate for the Titans in the long run.
The Titans are currently in the process of hiring their next general manager as they host interviews with a number of candidates.
