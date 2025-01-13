Former Titans Player Sends Patriots Message About Mike Vrabel
The Tennessee Titans were led by Mike Vrabel for six seasons before he was fired at the end of the 2023 season.
Throughout his time with the Titans, the team won 54 games and made the playoffs in three of his six years.
He also built a tremendous culture and relationships that will last a long time, one of which was with former Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan, who bestowed a message of hope to Vrabel's newest players.
“The culture is going to be incredible. You guys are going to win games. Those tough, one-score games, you’re going to win them,” Lewan said in a video h/t Boston.com writer Conor Ryan. “That’s how Mike Vrabel works. That guy is going to have his team knowing the ins and outs.”
It took Vrabel just two seasons for the Titans to go back to the playoffs, so the Patriots have an experienced coach who can turn things around quickly. Even though Vrabel took over a team that made it to the Divisional Round the year before he arrived, it should still be worth mentioning that he was able to take the Titans to new heights during his time in Tennessee.
Vrabel has a tall task with the Patriots, who have appeared in the top five of the draft order for the past two years, but if he can build a culture like he did with the Titans, he could have New England back on track in a flash.
Vrabel will now look to build his staff with the Patriots, where it is very possible that he could call upon some of his former Titans assistants to help him rebuild what he was able to have in Tennessee for the past six years before this one.
