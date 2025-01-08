Titans QB Describes 'Anguishing' Shoulder Injury
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis played nearly the entire season with a shoulder injury that severely limited him throughout the year.
In Week 4, Levis dove for a first down and fell on his shoulder, knocking him out of the game against the Miami Dolphins. While he returned two weeks later after the bye, the comeback was premature, and he missed the next three games for the Titans. While he came back in Week 10, he was never truly 100 percent, which contributed to losing football in the second half of the season.
Now, Levis can take the time and truly recover from his injury.
"I mean, just taking a deep breath and kind of thinking about everything that happened this year and being able to move on and recuperate mentally, physically. I went through so much stuff on my body this year on top of everything else, that a lot of people don't even know about it," Levis said.
"I mean the shoulder being the most mentally and physically anguishing and just knowing everything I've had to deal with as a quarterback. And all that on top of everything else, like I said, I went through it all, so nothing's going to surprise me going forward and we'll see what the future holds."
Levis explained that he will get his shoulder re-evaluated during the offseason, which could lead to some work done on it in the form of a procedure or surgery.
If Levis played this hurt throughout the season, it could play into his evaluation for the year, and perhaps the new general manager will take that into account in deciding whether to keep him under center or to draft someone else like Miami's Cam Ward or Colorado star Shedeur Sanders with the No. 1 overall pick.
