Titans Coach Evaluates Mason Rudolph's Performance vs. Colts
The Tennessee Titans couldn't get a win in Mason Rudolph's first start since being promoted to a starter against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 16.
Rudolph completed 23 of 34 passes for 252 yards and two touchdowns, but he threw three interceptions in the process, just like Will Levis did last week before he was benched against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Titans head coach Brian Callahan spoke positively of Rudolph's performance, but he also was unafraid to point out his flaws.
"It was a relatively good performance by Mason," Callahan said of Rudolph via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "I thought he had a good performance, but ultimately, we needed a little bit more. Can't have the turnover at the critical spot."
With Rudolph's so-so performance, his new status as the starter is in jeopardy heading into the team's Week 17 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
"I just think the idea still is to put ourselves in the best chance to win, and who gives us the best chance to do that," Callahan said. "My goal is to try to put the best chance to win on the field for us."
Callahan is possibly coaching for his job, so trying to grab one or two more wins to end the season could be the difference between him staying and going. He felt Rudolph was the best possibility to win last week, and that decision backfired.
Moving back to Levis doesn't guarantee much for his future, but it shows that the Titans are just as confused as anyone on the outside looking in, and that is never a good sign.
Rudolph and the Titans are back in action on Sunday when they travel to Duval County to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 noon CT.
